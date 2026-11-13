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Dacono-built EarthRoamer LTx wins coolest thing made in Colorado award
By ColoradoBiz Staff,9 days ago
The EarthRoamer LTx, an off-grid expedition vehicle built in Dacono, won the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Colorado award. EarthRoamer builds the LTx on a Ford F-550 chassis with a carbon fiber body, solar panels, battery storage and Starlink satellite internet. The vehicle includes living quarters for off-road travel.