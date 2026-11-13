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James Lowell Strong (1943-2026)
By Rohland Funeral Home,11 days ago
My husband, James Strong, went to heaven on Nov. 7, 2026, at 7:40 p.m., at home. The long battle with prostate cancer and Parkinson is over at last, and he is free!. “It was truly amazing that all the immediate family, especially our son and his family from Raleigh, NC, made it here at exactly the right time to be with Jim the evening he died! We sat vigil together, easing each other through the sadness to relief and joy when the battle was won, and we had “walked Jim home” to Jesus.