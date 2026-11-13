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BYU-Idaho Education Helps Delta Employee Take Flight on New Career Path
By Tyler Oswald,10 days ago
When a company reorganization at Delta Air Lines eliminated Samantha Holmes’s communications position, she had 60 days to find another job within the company or accept a severance package. She wanted to stay. To find a way forward, Samantha began looking beyond her job title to find broader applications for the skills she had developed as a student at BYU-Idaho.