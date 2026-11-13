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Patriots' Brenden Schooler: Tagged as questionable vs. Detroit
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Schooler (hamstring) is questionable to play against the Lions on Sunday in Munich. Schooler was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Patriots' Week 9 loss to the Packers. He ended Week 10 prep with back-to-back limited practices, and his absence would deplete the Patriots' depth both in the secondary and on special teams. Starting safety Kevin Byard (chest) is also listed as questionable despite logging a full practice Friday.