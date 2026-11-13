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Panthers' Mike Jackson: Unlikely to return for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff,11 days ago
Jackson (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans. Jackson was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, which cleared him to practice during Week 10 prep. He logged a trio of limited practices, but the doubtful tag indicates that the veteran defensive back will spend at least one more week on IR. If he's not cleared to play in Week 10, then Jackson's next opportunity to play would be Week 11 against the Ravens on Sunday, Nov. 22.