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Travelers left in limbo at MIA, FLL after FAA lifts nationwide ground stop
By Jessica HollyZach OliveriCourtney AllenMatthew Garcia,11 days ago
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several travelers at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are stuck in a form of limbo after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop on all flights. Though thousands of travelers pass through MIA every day, many of them were...