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Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on 22 Duplex Homes in East Charlotte
By Liam Patterson,9 days ago
6806 Robinson Church Rd. — Approximate Site of Habitat Housing Project. Twenty-two duplex homes are rising on Robinson Church Road in east Charlotte, part of a Habitat for Humanity project aimed at families who have been squeezed out of the region's housing market. The development, called Zion Hill, sits on a 4.96-acre site and is designed specifically for homebuyers earning below the area's median income.
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