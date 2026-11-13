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Animal advocates rally as Mercy Sakes founder appears in court on animal cruelty charges
By Stef Manchen,11 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Animal advocates gathered outside a Tulsa courthouse Friday as the founder of Mercy Sakes 2nd Chance Animal Rescue made her first court appearance since her arrest on animal cruelty charges. Sasha Smith appeared for an arraignment hearing Friday. Smith and the rescue’s adoption coordinator, Marcia Reynolds,...