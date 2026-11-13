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Dare Ogunbowale: Cut loose by Houston
By RotoWire Staff,10 days ago
The Texans released Ogunbowale on Thursday. Ogunbowale mostly served on special teams while providing backfield depth across his five regular-season appearances with the Texans, but his services are no longer needed given that David Montgomery (groin) is progressing in his recovery. Ogunbowale will now have the opportunity to explore his next options, and he should garner interest from teams looking for veteran depth at running back.