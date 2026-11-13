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US gives states another 6 months before they have to remove people from Medicaid for not working
By GEOFF MULVIHILLFATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press,11 days ago
President Donald Trump’s administration told states Friday that they can wait until July before removing people from Medicaid for failing to meet a work requirement. The requirement is scheduled to take effect nationally on Jan. 1, and states have been scrambling to put in place the staffing, training and technology to implement it by then. The administration clarified that while states still have the option to take action at the beginning of the year, they won't have to kick anyone off or deny coverage for failure to meet the requirement until July 1.