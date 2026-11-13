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Miami-Dade supervisor of elections: 6 municipal run-off elections are next
10 days ago
Also on Friday, the Miami-Dade County Canvassing Board completed the certification of the midterm elections, including the tightly contested 27th Congressional District. The six pending municipal run-off elections in Miami-Dade County are in Pinecrest, North Miami Beach, Cutler Bay, Palmetto Bay, Sunny Isles Beach, and El Portal. “Municipal elections directly...