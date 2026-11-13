undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
260 Sample Sale Pops Up in Georgetown
8 days ago
Beginning this week, 260 Sample Sale is popping up at 3307 M St NW. The NYC-based company operates stores in six cities, hosting week-long sample and overstock sales featuring rotating luxury and designer brands. Fashion, home, and beauty merchandise is often marked down 50% to 80% from original retail prices. Stop by the new Georgetown location and check out the Crop Shop Boutique (CSB) sale through Sunday, November 15, offering premium activewear and everyday essentials. The store will host a Theory sample sale on Wednesday, November 18 – Sunday, November 22, followed by Boll & Branch in early December.