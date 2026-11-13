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FAA says it has lifted nationwide ground stop that snarled airports
By USA TODAYUSA TODAY Network Staff, USA TODAY,11 days ago
The FAA has lifted a nationwide ground stop that left many thousands of travelers stranded at airports or scrambling to get home in rental cars, Amtrak trains and buses. The agency made the announcement that the ground stop was canceled on its website around 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 13, more than four hours after the stoppage began.