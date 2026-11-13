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I Would Rather Continue Creating On My Own Terms Than Give Up The Freedom To Question, Provoke, And Speak
By Editorial Team,10 days ago
Dramaturgical Flow – An interview with a world class theatre maker – Mr. Çağlar Yiğitoğulları (Berlin, Germany; Istanbul, Turkey; Cluj-Napoca, Romania) – The Body, Ritual, Exile and the Human Condition. Çağlar Yiğitoğulları is a very particular Turkish-born multidisciplinary performer and theatre-maker who...