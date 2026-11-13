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Does My Dog Need Pet Insurance? Important Questions To Ask
By Carol Bryant,11 days ago
Does my dog need pet insurance is one of the questions I am asked most often. It’s also one of the most common questions I see in Facebook groups, online communities, and conversations among pet parents. Someone recommends a company they’ve used for years. Another person says that same company denied their claim. A third insists their insurance saved them thousands of dollars. Who’s right? Well, potentially, all three.