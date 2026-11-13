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Man an Arrested in $22,000 Rutherford County Warrant Scam
10 days ago
Utherford County -- November 13, 2026: Charlotte man is facing felony charges in Rutherford County after allegedly extorting $22,000 in cash from an elderly resident by posing as law enforcement over the phone. On Nov. 4, 2026, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a family member stating that an elderly man had been targeted in a warrant scam. According to investigators, the victim received a phone call from a man claiming there was an active warrant out for his arrest.
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