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Cozying Up in the Mountains: Practical and Fun Ways to Beat Cabin Fever in
10 days ago
WNC LIfestyle -- November 13, 2026: As the autumn leaves falland that familiar crisp chill settles over the Blue Ridge Mountains, we all know what comes next. Between frosty mornings, early sunsets, and the inevitable winter days when the roads are a little too slick to venture out, Western North Carolina folks are bound to spend a lot more time indoors.
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