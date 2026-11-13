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Murdaugh charges-dismissal could be ruled upon by Nov. 20
By Vic MacDonald,11 days ago
Disgraced Colleton County attorney Alex Murdaugh could know by next Friday if the pending charges against him will be dismissed by the presiding judge. Appearing, again, for a pre-trial hearing in a Lexington County courtroom, the Murdaugh Defense presented to Presiding Judge Debra McCaslin a PowerPoint that outlines their argument that an investigator misled the Colleton County Grand Jury about evidence, in order to acquire an indictment.