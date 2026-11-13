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Six Westchester Diners Where Regulars Still Know Your Order After Thirty Years
9 days ago
Some diners serve breakfast. Others serve the same breakfast to the same people for decades, and the staff can tell when you want your eggs a little different today. Westchester County is lucky to have a handful of these places, spread from the Sound Shore to the Hudson River towns. A few have been around since the 1930s and 1970s, while others have built followings of guests who have been sliding into the same booths for thirty, forty, even fifty years.