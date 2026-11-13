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Atmospheric River Season for the Pacific Northwest
11 days ago
Atmospheric rivers periodically bring heavy surf, rain, strong winds, and flooding potential to the Pacific Northwest coast of the United States and western Canada. These long columns of warm, moisture-laden air originate over the ocean in subtropical regions. Because the atmospheric rivers that hit North America tend to originate near Hawaii, they are colloquially called a "pineapple express." When these rivers of wet air reach the West Coast, they often drop substantial amounts of rain and snow.