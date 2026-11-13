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St. Thomas welcomes North Dakota to campus for the first time in League play
By Jason Gulden,9 days ago
Hello again, NCHC fans. I’m back with another NCHC article. I know you might think you missed an article; however, you haven’t. This is, in fact, the first article this week following last weekend’s games. Because of a chaotic week at work, I didn’t have the energy to write the weekend recap earlier this week. Don’t worry, you won’t miss anything.
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