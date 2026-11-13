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Bring Cash And An Appetite To This Portsmouth Soul Food Spot, Where Virginia Locals Rave About Smothered Pork Chops And Huge Portions
11 days ago
Some dinners fit neatly in a container. Others push the lid up and ask for a second bag. In Portsmouth, Virginia, a tiny takeout counter in a strip mall has built a loyal following by serving the second kind. Locals talk about plates that stretch into lunch the next day, a cook who greets every customer like an old friend, and smothered pork chops worth planning an evening around.
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