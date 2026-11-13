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Injuries, poaching & whether to outsource: Natick recycling & trash update
By Bob Brown,11 days ago
Natick’s Department of Public Works is hiring for a skilled laborer/collector, and this is no easy sell, so we’ll give the town a little help by linking to its job listing. Executive Director of the DPW & Facilities Bill Spratt recently shared, during a Recycling & Trash Services (RATS) update to the Select Board, the sometimes gory details involved in getting this sort of job done and some reasons why the town might want to start handling its collections differently.