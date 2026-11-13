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Santa Barbara State of the County focuses on emerging tech
By Jorge Mercado,11 days ago
Santa Barbara is quickly becoming one of the nation’s fastest-growing technology hubs and that’s an advantage not many other cities across the country have. That was one of the main points of discussion between elected officials and local leaders at the 2026 State of the County Economic Summit hosted by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce at Santa Barbara’s Ritz-Carlton Bacara on Nov. 5.