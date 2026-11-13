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Hungry Hoosiers Haven’t Stopped Ordering Fried Chicken At Cammack Station In Muncie
9 days ago
There is a tiny Indiana town west of Muncie with no stoplight, a handful of houses, and a grain operation. Blink on the drive and it is gone. Yet on a busy afternoon, the parking lot fills up, the line can stretch out the door, and the order window keeps calling names. The draw is a restaurant inside a brick building that has been standing since 1931.
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