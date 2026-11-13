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How An Insane Bears Schedule Quirk Is Impacting Caleb Williams
By Erik Lambert,11 days ago
One look at the stat line and people will tell you Caleb Williams is having a terrible season. That, of course, is false. He’s been tremendous most of the year, orchestrating the Chicago Bears offense to a level few have seen. The primary issue for many is his low touchdown total. He only has 8 this season. Part of that is because he missed 3 games with a hamstring injury. Another part is because the Bears frequently run the ball in goal-to-go situations. They have 17 rushing touchdowns this season. That is tied for the most in the NFL.