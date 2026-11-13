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Northern Indiana Seafood Lovers Fill Their Plates With Crab Legs At These 5 All-You-Can-Eat Buffets
10 days ago
Crab legs have a funny way of turning a regular dinner out into a small event. You crack, you dip, you go back for more, and nobody at the table is in a hurry. Northern Indiana has a solid lineup of all-you-can-eat buffets where snow crab and other seafood share the spotlight with sushi, hibachi grills, and prime rib. This list covers five of them, from a casino buffet in South Bend to a family favorite in Auburn, with stops in Mishawaka and Fort Wayne along the way.
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