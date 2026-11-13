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FAA Orders Rare Nationwide Ground Stop, Halting Flights Across the United States
By Pamela Price,10 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday, halting flight departures across the United States due to communications problems affecting the nation’s air traffic control system. The FAA cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” as officials investigated the outage affecting 22 regional air traffic...