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On Your Side: Medicare enrollment deadline approaches; how to compare your options
By Frances Watson,11 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Choosing Medicare coverage can be confusing, even for people enrolled for years. As the annual open enrollment deadline approaches, a Medicare agent recommends researching plans and asking questions before choosing. Barbara Bowling has relied on Medicare for nearly a decade, but she said she still worries...