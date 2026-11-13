undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Basketball Game Thread: MSU Vs. Northern Iowa
By Oren "O" Basse,11 days ago
Our Spartans are in between games against highly ranked opponents. After dispatching Duke (#2) earlier this week and before travelling to Tennessee (#11) this coming Tuesday, Michigan State must get through a game with the Panthers of Northern Iowa tonight. For Tom Izzo and company, it is a test of resuming focus after a statement win and at the same time not looking ahead to a more formidable foe.