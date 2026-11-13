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California regulator calls wildfire liability system 'not sustainable' after reform deal fails
11 days ago
California lawmakers failed to agree on wildfire liability changes, leaving a system that the state's utility regulator said could hinder funding for reliable service and raise electric bills. Here's what to know. Under California law, utilities are liable for all wildfire damage caused by their equipment, even when their conduct...
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