undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Free speech right to hide pollution'?: Court halts California rule to disclose major sources
11 days ago
A federal appeals court in California ruled that a landmark state law requiring major companies to report most of their heat-trapping pollution was "likely unconstitutional." California's 2023 climate law would have required businesses with annual revenues above $1 billion to begin reporting their Scope 3 emissions next year. The San...