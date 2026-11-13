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Albia lights up green to support vets
11 days ago
Green lights shine on the Monroe County courthouse as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans. Buildings around the square were lit up in green this past week as part of the event. The National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers invited counties all over the country to join Operation Green Light to show support for veterans by lighting up their buildings green from Nov. 4-11. Individuals and businesses are also encourage to join in. (Photo by Krystal Fowler)