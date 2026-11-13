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The SPOT in Meridian will host 2026 Sensory Friendly Christmas Festival
By Forrest Jones, Twin States News,7 days ago
The SPOT is preparing to bring holiday cheer to families across the region with this year's Sensory Friendly Christmas Festival on Friday, December 11, at Northcrest Baptist Church, located at 3412 North Hills Street in Meridian. The free event is tailored to offer an inclusive, welcoming Christmas celebration for individuals...