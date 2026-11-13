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‘It’s On Us’: Clinical Program Conference Brings Educators Together for Conversation About Generative AI
10 days ago
The day-long virtual conference drew 150 people to connect about the technology’s potential promise and drawbacks in the clinic setting. As generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) floods the legal profession, law school clinics are grappling with how — and in many instances, if — applying the technology to their work is appropriate and useful to their clients.