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How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Rookie QB Fernando Mendoza aims to crack the Seahawks' defense, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time
By Rob Norcup,10 days ago
How to watch the NFL match between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks, as well as kick-off time and team news. Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time. The Las Vegas Raiders host the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium (Paradise, Nevada) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT.