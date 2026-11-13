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Community calendar for Nov. 14
By The Chronicle-Telegram,11 days ago
- The Lorain County Metro Parks will host a hero hike 3-4:30 p.m. at Cascade Park. Gather at the Nature Center. Service animals welcome. - Lorain County Solid Waste Management District is hosting an America Recycles Day freon appliance roundup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lorain County Collection Center, 540 S. Abbe Road, Elyria. Lorain County residents can drop off refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, deep freezers and mini fridges. Staff will unload items, and hot dogs and chips will be available while supplies last. This event is for Lorain County residents only, and appliances should be dropped off in the south parking lot. Please do not enter the building with appliances.
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