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DHHL Director Kali Watson will not seek reappointment after four-year term ends
11 days ago
Department of Hawaiian Home Lands director and chairperson of the Hawaiian Homes Commission, Kali Watson announces he will not seek reappointment following four-year term. “Kali Watson came back to public service to get more Native Hawaiian families onto their homelands. He brought urgency to a waitlist that has spanned generations and pushed homestead projects forward across the state,” said Gov. Josh Green.