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[Blu-Ray Review] The Quick Draw McGraw Show: The Complete Series; Now Available From Warner Archive
By Kevin Lovell,10 days ago
Cast: Daws Butler, Don Messick, Doug Young (VOICES) YIPPEE-I-O-KAY A! HERE COMES THE QUICK DRAW McGRAW SHOW! Hold your horses, cartoon fans! Hanna-Barbera’s timeless comedic fan favorite finally arrives on Blu-ray with all forty-five of its delightful episodes. For the first time ever, the Warner Archive Collection proudly presents the complete television run of The Quick Draw McGraw Show, bringing all forty-five historic half-hour episodes together in one spectacular, milestone collection. Each episode delivers the original triple-segment broadcast experience: the satirical Western antics of Quick Draw McGraw and his faithful sidekick Baby Looey, the heartwarming domestic comedy of Augie Doggie and Doggie Daddy, and the sharp-witted noir parodies of Snooper and Blabber. For fans of classic television animation, this is the holy grail release you have been waiting for. Now step aside, thin-skinned humans—Quick Draw McGraw is back in town…and don’t you forget it!!