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Elevating Your Home, One Step at a Time: Choosing the Right Stair Runner with AJ Rose
By Katharine Lagasse,7 days ago
Stair runners protect hardwood stairs, improve traction, reduce noise, and add warmth and style. Consider material, durability, maintenance, staircase configuration, and budget when choosing a runner. Customize your look with different patterns, colors, textures, binding, serging, and decorative borders. Choose between waterfall and Hollywood installation styles for different looks and...