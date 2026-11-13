undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Columbia prepares to vote on $1.7M plan
By Valeria Jaimes-Sanchez @TheChronicleCT,11 days ago
COLUMBIA — A proposed financing plan would have Columbia borrow $1.693 million to help cover infrastructure improvements, including two culvert replacements, bridge and dam repairs and a Porter School heating, ventilation and air conditioning project at a November 17 referendum. The financing projections included $1.693 million in long-term borrowing...