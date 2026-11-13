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Pruitt & Associates Ribbon Cutting
8 days ago
The Greater Estero Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate the successful ribbon cutting for Pruitt Cordell & Associates at their new location on November 12, 2026. Thank you to the team at Pruitt Cordell & Associates for welcoming our Chamber members, community leaders, and friends to celebrate this exciting milestone. We appreciate everyone who came out to show their support, connect with the team, and help make the occasion special.