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CT DoAG advances $5.4M to support dairy farms
By Nicole Zappone @TheChronicleCT,11 days ago
STORRS — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CT DoAg) will be funding a series of financial support measures to help with the state’s dairy sector. According to CT DoAg, this funding will help stabilize and strengthen dairy operations during the economic pressures that farmers have been facing. It will also be able to support farms of all sizes and will reflect the critical role dairy producers play in the state’s economy, workforce and food system.