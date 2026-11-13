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Top 5 Things To Do This Weekend November 13 – November 15
8 days ago
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are our picks for the best events happening in the area!. Rolling Stone has called Charlie Parr’s music “a gritty blend of Delta blues and Depression-era roots music soaked in his hardscrabble voice. It’s a sacred realm of folk wisdom and sorrowful vulnerability.” NPR said he offers “expertly-picked resonator guitar and lyrics that puncture the soul.” Parr tours prolifically, and has performed at tastemaker events like the Newport Folk Fest and Pickathon.