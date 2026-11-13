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Comedian Ashley Austin Morris returns to Springdale’s Jones Center
By Kyle Kellams,11 days ago
Also next week, comedian and actor Ashley Austin Morris will be back at the Jones Center in Springdale. The Texas-born comedian now lives in New York City. Her stand-up special on YouTube, “Slightly Off,” covers a lot of ground, personal and topical. During a conversation this week with her, she was in her home in New York. We covered plenty of ground, too, including her ability to infuse an audience with energy from the earliest moments she’s on stage. I asked her how she does that.
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