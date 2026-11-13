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US Declares Three Guatemalan Gangs to Be Terrorist Groups, Imposes Sanctions
By Associated Press,10 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has declared three Guatemalan gangs to be terrorist groups for financing violence and crime with proceeds from drug trafficking. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday imposed the terrorist designations on Los Lorenzanas, Los Huistas and Los Mendoza, all of which the U.S. says have deep ties to Mexican drug cartels.