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Fruit trees are needed for Baton Rouge Green’s citrus pick event. Here’s how to register.
By JOY HOLDEN,9 days ago
As the citrus around Baton Rouge transforms into shades of orange, the tree branches start to sag, heavy with fruit. It’s time to share the bounty. Local non-profit Baton Rouge Green is asking area residents with prolific fruit trees to offer them up for harvesting if the homeowner is unable to do so, or if the trees are producing more fruit than they can consume. Baton Rouge Green and volunteers will harvest the fruit and transport it to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, 10600 South Choctaw Drive, for donation, getting fresh, local fruit to those in need in time for the holidays.