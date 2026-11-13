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Xavier McKinney’s 17 lead Cleveland State over West Florida 69-67 at Bulldog Bash
By The Associated Press,11 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Xavier McKinney’s 17 points helped Cleveland State defeat West Florida 69-67 on Friday at the Bulldog Bash. McKinney had six rebounds for the Vikings (2-2). Curtis Stinson Jr. scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Deandre Jones had 10 points and finished 5 of 6 from the floor.