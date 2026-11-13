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FAA lifts ground stop that disrupted flights across the US, including Columbia airport
By KOMU 8, CNN Digital Staff and AP,10 days ago
COLUMBIA — Gates reopened at Columbia Regional Airport around 7:30 p.m. Friday after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop. About 30 minutes later, an announcement told passengers that boarding was beginning for an Allegiant Air flight to Destin, Florida. That flight departed about 8:30pm. All other...
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