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Georgia football releases trailer for 2026 Missouri game
By Kevin Kelley,11 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to play the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, November 14 at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The Georgia-Missouri game will be televised by ABC and streamed via the ESPN app at 3:30pm ET (Buy Tickets). Sean McDonough will call the play-by-play, Greg McElroy will provide analysis, while Katie George will report from the sidelines.